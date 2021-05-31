Society Yellow weather alarm, next two hours "potentially dangerous" The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced this morning that rain and local showers are expected in the north and west of Serbia in the next two hours Source: Tanjug Monday, May 31, 2021 | 09:09 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/chaoss

Due to possible showers and thunderstorms, a yellow meteorological alarm is in force throughout the country, which indicates potentially dangerous weather conditions.



According to the RHMZ website, a rare occurrence of short-term rainfall is expected in some areas in western Serbia.