Society Vučić presented decorations to Pelemiš, Tiodorović and Stevanović President of Serbia presented decorations for merits for combating COVID-19 to doctors who received the recognition on the occasion of the Day of Reconciliation Source: Beta Monday, November 30, 2020 | 13:41

As Radio Television of Serbia reported, infectologist Mijomir Pelemis, former director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Clinical Center of Serbia and a current member of the government's Crisis Staff for Combating COVID-19 epidemic, was awarded the Order of Karadjordje's Star of the First Degree.



Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Belgrade Goran Stevanović and director of the Institute of Oncology Radiology KCS Danica Grujičić were awarded the Order of Karadjordje's Star of the Second degree.



Vučić awarded the Order of Karadjordj's Star of the Third Degree to the Deputy Director of the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases KCS Ivana Milošević, Anesthesiology Specialist at the Clinical Center of Serbia Nebojsa Ladjević, Director of the Clinical Hospital Center "Bežanijska kosa" Marija Zdravković and Director of the Clinic for Intensive Care Anesthesia in Nis, Radmilo Janković.



Vladimir Djukić, director of KBC "Dr Dragiša Mišović", anesthesiologist of that health institution Vladimir Radović, nurse at KBC, Radica Avramović, as well as a hygienist at the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Disease, Ana Stojkovic, were awarded the Gold Medal of Merit.