Society Consequences of "Black Friday": "We have a difficult week ahead of us" Epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Branislav Tiodorović, stated that the epidemiological situation in Serbia will be very difficult this week. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 30, 2020 | 09:53 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva/ arhiva

As he said, the crowds that happened on "Black Friday" and other gatherings in five to seven days will surely give a result through the number of positive and sick people.



Tiodorović told "Blic" that only after December 10 can we expect a slow flattening of the curve, but at a high level, and a drop in the number of patients is expected at the end of December.



Tiodorović pointed out that this means that each of us should act responsibly, starting with individuals, to all institutions.