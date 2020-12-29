Society 0

The earthquake hit Serbia, A child died in Croatia; Nuclear power plant shut down

The earthquake was felt all over the country.

The earthquake was also felt in the region, it was reported in Banja Luka, Zagreb, Vukovar and Split.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake was 6.3 on the 46 kilometers from Zagreb.

