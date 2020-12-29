Society Vucic attended memorial service for Serbian Patriarch Irinej PHOTO In the Temple of Saint Sava, a holy liturgy was served and a forty-day memorial service was held for Serbian Patriarch Irinej. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, December 29, 2020 | 09:58 Tweet Share Printskrin Instagram/"buducnostsrbijeav"

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, also attended the commemoration.



Vučić first laid a wreath on the grave of the late Patriarch Irinej in the crypt of the Temple of Saint Sava.



After the holy liturgy, a memorial service will be held.



The liturgy is served by Metropolitan Chrysostom, together with other archbishops. The liturgy is also attended by the Ministers of Foreign and Internal Affairs of Serbia, Nikola Selaković and Aleksandar Vulin, the director of Security Information Agency (BIA), Bratislav Gašić, as well as the Archbishop of Belgrade, Stanislav Hočevar, and Prince Filip Karadjordjević with his wife.