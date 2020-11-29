Society New black record in Serbia: More than 6.000 infected, 65 people died In the last 24 hours, 6.179 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. 65 people died. Source: B92 Sunday, November 29, 2020 | 15:55 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC

Up to this bulletin, 15.508 people have been tested. According to the latest data, there are 7.256 people in hospitals, and 252 patients on respirators.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 169.214 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia.



1.549 people died as a result of the virus.



The situation in Serbia is still critical, and doctors report a large number of examinations in COVID dispensaries on a daily basis. More and more hospitals across the country are switching to the COVID system, and patients are being transported to hospitals where there are free capacities.



Authorities are appealing for measures to be respected, especially wearing masks and keeping distance.



As the Prime Minister of Serbia announced, a session of the Crisis Staff will be held next week, at which the possible introduction of new measures before the New Year's holidays will be discussed.