Fire in the National Bank of Serbia VIDEO / PHOTO A fire broke out in the basement of the National Bank building in the center of Belgrade, it was confirmed for the B92.net portal. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 12:16

As we were told in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the report of the fire came at 8.40 am, and already around 8.50 am, members of the Fire Brigade localized the fire.



There were 16 firefighters and three fire trucks on the scene, and security evacuated employees. As we were told, fortunately no one was injured.



Ministry of the Interior revealed to us that the fire broke out after the garbage in the basement caught fire, and about 15 square meters of the building area were burning.



Remediation of the space is in progress.



According to a Television Prva reporter at the scene of the fire, employees are outside waiting for permission to return to work.



One of the NBS employees commented for Prva on how everything looked like.



"The alarm went off, and then the security responded quickly and an evacuation was carried out. Firefighters came and quickly put out the fire," the employee said, adding that he expected NBS workers to return to work quickly.



In the meantime, the National Bank of Serbia also issued a statement.



"A small fire broke out in the building of the National Bank of Serbia on Slavija this morning, which was immediately extinguished by the quick reaction of the competent NBS services. The fire that broke out in the auxiliary rooms caused no major material damage and no one was injured", press release said.

