Society Ministry of Education proposed the dismissal of the principal of "Vladislav Ribnikar" The Ministry of Education proposed the dismissal of the principal of the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School in Vračar. Source: Novosti Monday, May 29, 2023 | 15:57 Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

The minutes additionally orders the implementation of disciplinary proceedings against the school's pedagogue and psychologist, who will be suspended until the aforementioned proceedings are completed.