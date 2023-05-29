Society It's been decided when the school year ends in "Vladislav Ribnikar" At a meeting of parents with all relevant institutions, a decision was made that the school year in "Vladislav Ribnikar" school will end on Friday, June 2. Source: Blic Monday, May 29, 2023 | 15:45 Tweet Share Foto: AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

As Blic learns, the grades will be concluded by Friday, and if the parents wish, after that only extracurricular activities will be held.



Initially, there was a proposal that children who could not or did not want to go to classes in the school premises, could use some of the cultural institutions where they could gather or ask for help.



A large number of parents also came out publicly, believing that children cannot be asked to return to the place where a seventh-grade student killed eight students and a guard, and the ninth child died of injuries in the hospital.