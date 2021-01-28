Society More than 1.500 newly infected, 21 people died In Serbia, according to the last official data, there are 1.592 newly infected, while 21 patients died. Source: B92 Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 15:20 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/Koca Sulejmanovic

In the last 24 hours, 10.637 people were tested.



There are 162 patients on respirators.



There are 4.206 people in hospital.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 2.588.844 people have been tested, and there are 390.637 confirmed cases. Coronavirus took a total of 3.965 lives in Serbia, and the mortality rate is 1.01 percent.



In Serbia today, until this daily bulletin, 26.002 people have been vaccinated, and since the beginning of vaccination, a total of 398.804.



Let us remind you, mass vaccination is being carried out in Serbia, an d citizens can choose between three vaccines - the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, Pfizer's or Sinopharm's.



Vaccination requires an appointment, and citizens will receive an appointment for vaccination after registering on the e-government portal or by calling the contact center.



As stated, there is no need, nor is it in the interest of public health to create queues and crowds of citizens who do not have an appointment, because all citizens will receive the vaccine in accordance with the priority plan.



All citizens can do it on the web portal www.imunizacija.euprava.gov.rs