Society "The provision of the vaccine is a historic moment - we must not mess up now" VIDEO Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said that he felt great after receiving the vaccine, emphasizing that its arrival to Serbia presents a genuinely historic moment. Source: B92 Sunday, December 27, 2020 | 11:57

"For Serbia, without exaggeration, the arrival of the vaccine is a historic moment. At the same time, the level of infection is slowly but surely declining," Dr Kon told TV Prva.



"Now we must not mess up - everything is in our hands," Kon concluded.



He says that we have a "weapon in hand" with the vaccine.



"It will depend on us how quickly we can get vaccinated and fight the virus."



Kon said that the hospitals in Serbia are still full and that the health workers are overburdened, but that with respect to the measures, a better situation can be expected.



As he says, he is now a "hard optimist", but it is still all about people and respect for measures.



"If we make a mistake now and do not respect the measures, we will create conditions for transmission when it is already extinguished and give it a new impetus," epidemiologist Kon said.



He once again stated that the usual celebration of the New Year is not possible at this moment and that the medical part of the Crisis Staff exclusively takes care of the health and the possibility of transmitting the virus.



As he said, there is still a discussion about the working hours of the facilities during the holidays.