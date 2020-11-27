Society 0

Another black day for Serbia: 57 people died, more than 7.500 newly infected

During the last 24 hours, 7.780 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia. 57 people died.

Source: B92
EPA-EFE/ MARKO DJOKOVIC
EPA-EFE/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

There are 6.901 patients on hospital treatment, with 245 people on respirators.

Until the last daily bulletin, 22.404 people were tested.

A total of 155.990 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia since the beginning of the epidemic.

A total of 1.423 people died.

New, tougher measures to combat coronavirus were introduced on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it was decided that the students of the upper grades of primary and all secondary schools will switch to online classes from Monday. Also, faculties are advised to study online.

