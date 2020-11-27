Society Will we reach 100.000 infected on a daily basis? COVID cataclysm awaits us, as according to some forecasts, the number of infected people in Serbia every day could, if it goes at this pace, soon reach 10.000 Source: B92, Blic Friday, November 27, 2020 | 09:09 Tweet Share Tom Pennington, Getty images

Which means that it is realistic, if asymptomatic cases are taken into account, to have 100.000 coronavirus patients in Serbia every day.



If this pace of coronavirus infection continues, very quickly, there could be 10.000 confirmed cases in Serbia in one day, which would mean, multiplied by 10, taking into account asymptomatic cases, we come to a black calculation - 100.000 people a day could be infected, "Blic" writes.



Our experts are not optimistic either. The curve will certainly not go downward, so according to the calculations in the coming days, we could unfortunately expect up to 10.000 a day. This is clearly shown by the explanations of the members of the Crisis Staff that the curve could still explode, "Blic" adds.