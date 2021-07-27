Society Crisis Staff session scheduled for Wednesday A session of the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus should be held on Wednesday. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 27, 2021 | 10:14 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net/J.J. Foto: B92.net/J.J.

The current epidemiological situation will be discussed at the session.



In the previous days, experts warned of an increase in the number of newly infected, as well as of the danger of a fourth wave in Serbia due to the weak response to vaccination in September.



The Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, recently announced that it is possible that a decision on the third dose of the vaccine will be made at the session of the Crisis Staff on the recommendation of the Expert Committee for Immunization.



State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek, told RTS earlier that the current epidemic situation in Serbia is complex and that it could be worrying in a month.



He said that it is very risky not to be vaccinated, waiting for the delta strain in the fall.