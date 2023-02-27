Society 0

Scientists warn: the Moon is slowly moving away from the Earth VIDEO

About 2.46 billion years ago, the Moon was about 60,000 km closer to Earth than it is now.

Source: oslobodjenje.ba
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

If we were to say that the Moon is moving away from the Earth, you would say that it is not possible, but scientists have discovered that it is slowly moving away from us at a rate of 3.8 cm per year.

It's not too crazy to think about the idea that the Moon is trying to ditch us, but according to NASA, it's doing just that, and since the Moon is four and a half billion years old, it seems like it's been trying to ditch us for quite some time.

And here's the scientific part, it's about something called "Milankovic cycles" where small changes in the Earth's orbit around the Sun change the amount of sunlight the planet receives.

These cycles can have a profound effect on our planet's climate and leave their evidence in the earth itself, and by studying old sediment they can measure the Earth's 'wobble' and reveal how far away the Moon was an incredibly long time ago.

They found that about 2.46 billion years ago, the Moon was about 60,000 km closer to Earth than it is now, which would have resulted in 17-hour day on the planet Earth.

