Society More than 1.800 newly infected, 20 people died According to the last cut, 1.839 newly infected people were confirmed in Serbia, and 20 people died. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 15:35

In the last 24 hours, 11.443 people were tested.



There are 164 patients on respirators.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, 389.045 people have fallen ill in Serbia, and 3.944 people have died.



Today, Belgrade records 486 newly infected people.



Novi Sad is in second place with 92 new cases of infection.



It is followed by Kragujevac with 69, and Nis with 67, respectively.



According to the last section, another 51 cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Šabac, and 50 in Kruševac. Jagodina records another 40 infected, and Kraljevo 38.



Vranje follows with 35 newly infected, while Pancevo, Novi Pazar and Uzice have 28 new cases each.



Subotica and Bajina Basta have 26 newly infected each, while in Valjevo that number is 25. Trstenik records 24 more cases, Paracin 22, and Smederevo 20.



Less than 20 new cases have been reported in other cities.



A total of 2.578.207 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia by 3 p.m.



It should be reminded that mass vaccination against COVID-19 is being carried out in Serbia. Only today, 41.305 people have been vaccinated, and since the start of vaccination, 361.830.



Serbia is in third place in Europe in terms of the number of vaccinated per million inhabitants, after Great Britain and Malta, the Serbian government told Tanjug.



In the region, Serbia is the first in terms of the number of vaccinated per million inhabitants, followed by Romania and Slovenia.



According to Bloomberg, Serbia has surpassed all European Union countries when it comes to the percentage of vaccinated citizens.