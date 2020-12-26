Society 52 people died, declining number of newly infected According to the latest information, 3.200 newly infected out of 12.201 tested samples were registered in Serbia. 52 people passed away. Source: B92, Tanjug Saturday, December 26, 2020 | 15:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ nr

There are 295 patients on respirators.



Although the number of infected and deceased is declining, it is still at a high level, and during this weekend it was decided to extend the working hours of trade and catering facilities.



The highest number of newly infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours is in Belgrade - 849 and Novi Sad - 169.



There are 126 newly infected in Kragujevac, 122 in Sabac, 112 in Nis and 100 in Kraljevo.



In Zrenjanin, 78 new cases of infection were confirmed, in Krusevac 74, Pancevo 73, Uzice 55, Subotica 52, Cacak 46, Smederevo 45, Leskovac 43 and Valjevo 42.



Other cities have less than 40 newly infected with coronavirus.