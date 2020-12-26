Society Kon: We're all against celebrating New Year; 50.000 vaccines to arrive in January Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said that new quantities of Pfizer vaccine would arrive every seven days during January, which would amount to around 50.000 doses. Source: Beta Saturday, December 26, 2020 | 11:30 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

He added that twice as many doses are expected in February.



Kon stated that Serbia expected 340.000 doses of the vaccine in the first quarter, including Chinese and Russian vaccines, but that around 290.000 doses would actually be delivered, because Pfizer fails to deliver all the required quantities.



"Further work of Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia is expected, testing of samples (Chinese and Russian manufacturers) that they received. According to the information that was announced, all vaccines are expected in January... We cannot expect every health center to have all three types of vaccine. If someone wants (a vaccine) from only one manufacturer, then they may have to wait", Kon said.



A member of the Crisis Staff said that Serbia has been carrying out vaccination against the flu for years with about 300,000 doses, which means that it will achieve approximate numbers already during the first quarter.



Kon said that the medical part of the Crisis Staff is ready for a "protest" in case the easing of anti-epidemiological measures is prolonged, and that it will be announced on Monday what restrictions will be in force for the upcoming holidays.



"We are all ready to say publicly that we are against concessions and (permission) to celebrate the New Year. Hospitals are still full, we have a large number of people in intensive care and on respirators... Celebrating with singing is completely unacceptable and it must not be allowed", the epidemiologist said, noting that doctors cannot look at economic factors when making such decisions.



Speaking about shopping, Kon said that shopping malls must work in accordance with the recommendations, which include COVID-wardens and supervisors, thus limiting the number of people indoors. He also stated that after the vaccine he received earlier this week, he feels well, and that the pain in his hand that appeared lasted only one day.



"For a week after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, one is protected, while antibodies start to form after two weeks," Kon added.