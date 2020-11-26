Society It's getting harder, we're exhausted. Introduced measures belated? Situation with coronavirus in Serbia is getting worse. Health workers and hospital facilities are exhausted. Over 200 people on respirators, 6.000 in hospitals. Source: B92 Thursday, November 26, 2020 | 09:22 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

Although two packages of strict measures for the fight against the epidemic were introduced in just a few days, of which the decision to transfer upper primary and all secondary school students to online classes, a member of the Crisis Staff, epidemiologist Dr. Predrag Kon, said last night that we were late.



Kon added "the measures were certainly late", because, since November 6, the medical part of the Crisis Team has been proposing more restrictive measures.



"It is catastrophic when you have no room for sick people. It is also disastrous when the number of dead and infected patients is continuously increasing," he added.



He added that the epidemic was slowing down in Belgrade, but warned that if necessary, new measures will be enforced.

During the night, at Infectious Clinic 90 examinations, the number of patients grows

The director of the "Batut" Institute, Verica Jovanović, stated today that the number and frequency of examinations is increasing and that a larger percentage of people require hospital care, stating that there were about 90 examinations at the KCS Infectious Diseases Clinic only last night, while more than 50 patients received emergency assistance.



Jovanovic told RTS that it is very unfavorable that all patients who require hospital treatment require the use of oxygen, because that further complicates the situation and work, since all therapeutic procedures require the active participation of medical staff.



Belgrade is no longer the worst

In the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic, a more severe clinical picture appears in patients, and in the next seven to ten days, there will be an ascending line in terms of the number of infected and the number of dead, the State Secretary in the Ministry of Health Mirsad Djerlek stated. He stated for Pink TV that half of the total number of people infected with coronavirus in Serbia is no longer registered in Belgrade, as it was a few days ago.

Our capacities were filled within 24 hours

In the Clinic for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Burns, 64 patients with a severe clinical picture were taken care of, and all capacities in that institution were filled, the director of that institution, Dr Milan Jovanović said. He told TV Pink that the Clinic was filled within 24 hours.



"I appeal to everyone to respect the measures of the Crisis Staff - keep their distance, wear masks until the vaccine arrives," Jovanović said, adding that the youngest patient is 24 years old, and the oldest is 90. According to the patients with burns and tumors, they moved to other clinics for treatment that are not in the COVID system.

There are 81 COVID patients in Niška Banja

At the "Radon" Hospital in Niška Banja, 81 patients are currently hospitalized, and the total capacities are 200 places, director of the Institute, Marina Deljanin Ilić said.



She stated for RTS that these are patients with a moderately severe clinical picture, and that the patients are from Obrenovac, Belgrade, Stara Pazova, Nis, Zajecar.



"We are expecting new admissions, we have all the equipment that is needed, starting with protective equipment, drugs, oxygen. If we look at the clinical picture, it is now harder than in the first wave," Marina Deljanin Ilic stated.