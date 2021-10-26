Society Kon: "You call me Ustasha and Mengele. I will never forgive them for that" Epidemiologist Predrag Kon emphasized the measures must be much more rigorous and announced the possibility of extending the COVID pass for a period of 24 hours Source: B92, Kurir Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 11:05 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

"We can't see the results yet because that measure has just started to be applied. It is just an introduction to something that should be implemented 24 hours a day. It is an epidemiological position. Is it too late to talk now? We requested these measures to be implemented since spring", said a member of the Crisis Staff.



Kon emphasized that the epidemiological situation is such that it requires rigorous measures.



"People have not yet organized to control the COVID pass, but I don't think it will last long. The debate over whether it is in line with human rights has taken a long time and human rights protesters are not right in this case. I will answer them in particular related to last night's protests. The situation is such that it requires restrictive and severe measures. If the measures are taken 24 hours, we will see an improvement. And that will happen soon", Kon said in the morning program of Kurir TV.



The epidemiologist pointed out that he believes that COVID passes should have been introduced in July.



"It is too early for any conclusion. What is important is that there is a measure that protects people's health. That is why it was adopted, not to harass someone. It is something that has gone through extremely serious considerations for such a decision to be made. I think that COVID pass should have been introduced in July", said Kon.



The epidemiologist also referred to the protests of the citizens against the COVID passes, which have been held for days in the evening in front of the Belgrade City Assembly.



"I have to say clearly. You called me Ustasha and it has nothing to do with the truth. I've been referred to as an evil-doer. It also has nothing to do with the truth, I am an epidemiologist, the virus is the main villain, and they sided with the villain. I address all the citizens of Serbia: Do not join the villains! They called me Mengele, and he is considered the worst evil that exists, I will never forgive them for that because of my origin. In the end, they cheered "arrest Kon". Should anyone arrest me? Is it because of the COVID pass? Attitude towards vaccines? No! There is absolutely no reason for anyone to arrest me," Kon said.



The epidemiologist also referred to some claims that chronic patients are afraid of the vaccine.



"It's completely insane. Chronic patients are the first to be vaccinated because COVID can be deadly in them. They should even receive a third dose earlier, especially if their immune system is damaged. Otherwise, it should be said for chronic patients, if they have received Sinopharm, they should receive the third dose after four months. Those who are immunocompromised should receive the third dose one month after the second dose. Immunity after the vaccine does not last long. We were a little afraid of that. There is no chronic disease that causes someone not to receive the vaccine. Only the moment when the patient should receive the vaccine is chosen", says Dr Predrag Kon and appealed to the citizens to be vaccinated.