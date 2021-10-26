Society "Confusing. The virus doesn't work until 10 p.m." Director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of the Clinical Center, Dr Danica Grujicic, reveals why she has only now been vaccinated against coronavirus Source: B92, prva Tuesday, October 26, 2021 | 09:15 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

Namely, she is the first person to receive the "Sputnik" vaccine produced at the Torlak Institute. As she says, she feels good.



"I'm fine. I was at the clinic until half past 11, I examined 30 people... I didn't have any problems. I believed that there wouldn't be any," said Dr Grujicic.



As she explained, she postponed receiving the vaccine because she had a desire to promote Torlak, but in the meantime she also had COVID-19, and she was in contact with an infected person, and she also had antibodies.



She criticized the anti-vaccination groups, emphasizing that it is everywhere in the world and that one person happens to come to you and "says that you do not give children the MMR vaccine".



Dr Grujicic also referred to the fact that her fake Facebook page appeared.



"I reported it to the police, I want to sue that person. I received the vaccine, and there was a story that I received vitamin C, and that is so painful... You can always make a conspiracy theory. I'm careful when it comes to vaccines... It's about a disease that lasts a long time... You wonder if it's a natural virus. They published a magazine in South Korea and we could get the data, they found as many as seven mutations there. As soon as it mutates so fast... the virus is probably artificially made, whenever a man plays God, he gets hit in the nose, just look at who profited the most", stated Grujičić.



"Torlak is a great institution and that is why I waited (to receive the vaccine made in Torlak)," she said, adding that she hoped that the institution would restore the citizens' trust in it.



"Why would Bill Gates talk about the vaccine, what does he know about it, you don't know what he invested in," she asked. She again called on the citizens to get vaccinated.



"The vaccine saves you from a respirator, but it can also happen that even though you have been vaccinated, you may end up on a respirator. There is always a side effect. Doctors who do not believe in the vaccine are in the minority, everyone has the right to their opinion. Inappropriate statements have created such an atmosphere", said Dr Grujicic and repeated that the vaccine protects against severe forms of the disease.



She also criticized the decision to introduce the use of COVID passes after 10 p.m.



"A confusing decision. The virus doesn't work until 10 in the evening. It's better to close the clubs. Wherever I went, I saw that they adhere to the measures. Colleagues in Batajnica are overburdened... If you're human, you can't watch it. I appeal once again, get vaccinated," Grujicic concluded.