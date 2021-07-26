Society The number of newly infected is growing According to the latest data, 241 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, July 26, 2021 | 15:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

One person died.



Epidemiologist Predrag Kon stated today that there is an obligation for health workers to be vaccinated against diseases that they have not contracted the infection.



As he points out, this refers to all infectious diseases that existed at the time when it was brought, even to the most recent one - COVID-19.



State Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek, assessed the current epidemiological situation in Serbia as complex. He warned that it could be worrying in a month.