A slight drop in the number of infected According to the latest data, 387 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours Wednesday, May 26, 2021 | 16:06

As a result of COVID-19 infection, 10 people died.



There are 63 people on the respirator.



According to the latest data, 10.345 people have been tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.



981 patients were hospitalized. There are 66 newly registered patients in Belgrade, 18 in Novi Pazar, 13 in Novi Sad, 13 in Kragujevac, 11 in Smederevo, 10 in Vladicin Han, while other populated places have less than 10 positive ones.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 4.107.942 people have been tested, 711.116 were positive, and a total of 6.811 people have died as a result of COVID-19 infection.



Just to reiterate, in the Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic "Narodni Front" in Belgrade, COVID department for pregnant women was closed, which is now in its original function, and that is minimally invasive surgery in gynecology and obstetrics, which includes laparoscopic and hysteroscopic operations.



"In the last 10 days, there were no patients positive for COVID-19 in that health institution," says gynecology and obstetrics specialist Radomir Aničić, who emphasizes that it is important that another surgical unit was vacated, which, he says, will strengthen the operative program.