In Serbia, again over 3.000 newly infected, 16 people died

According to the latest daily bulletin, 3.339 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, and 16 people died.

Source: B92
FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bg
There are 3.876 patients with coronavirus in hospitals throughout Serbia, of which 159 are on respirators.

A total of 14.128 people were tested.

The total number of registered cases since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country is 453.240.

2.917.578 citizens were tested, while a total of 4.414 patients died.

So far, 1.393.035 citizens have been vaccinated in Serbia, while 506.949 have received both doses of the vaccine.

