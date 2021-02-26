Society In Serbia, again over 3.000 newly infected, 16 people died According to the latest daily bulletin, 3.339 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, and 16 people died. Source: B92 Friday, February 26, 2021 | 16:23 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bg

There are 3.876 patients with coronavirus in hospitals throughout Serbia, of which 159 are on respirators.



A total of 14.128 people were tested.



The total number of registered cases since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country is 453.240.



2.917.578 citizens were tested, while a total of 4.414 patients died.



So far, 1.393.035 citizens have been vaccinated in Serbia, while 506.949 have received both doses of the vaccine.