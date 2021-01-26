Society "10.000 vaccines have arrived in Serbia; the world is like the Titanic today" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced today that another contingent of 10.000 new vaccines against coronavirus arrived in Serbia this morning. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | 10:05 Tweet Share INSTAGRAM BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV/bs

"I want to inform you that we received 10.000 new vaccines here in Belgrade this morning," Vucic said in a video post on his Instagram profile.



He stated that the fight for vaccines has been going on since early dawn, for every vaccine, for every citizen of our Serbia.



"A lot of meetings, a lot of difficult conversations. The world is like the Titanic today, the rich tried to provide lifeboats only for themselves, and to leave us, all the others without anything, to sink together with the Titanic," he said.



Vučić then added: "We are a tough people, we will fight for our survival, we will fight for the life of Serbia and we will succeed in that."



In the end, he said: "We will succeed and we will win together. Long live Serbia."