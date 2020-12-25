Society Kon: Everything is possible with nanotechnology The schedule for the delivery of the vaccine is planned on a weekly basis, and we'll soon get a Chinese vaccine, Dr Predrag Kon said. Source: B92 Friday, December 25, 2020 | 18:13 Tweet Share Foto: B92, arhiva

However, whether everyone will be able to choose the vaccine depends on the distribution, because no one will keep the vaccine in warehouses.



"Everything is possible with the nanotechnology, but embedding chips is not, as far as I know," Dr Kon said on RTS when asked if he thought about it.



When the vaccine is opened, it is necessary to give all 5 doses, and everything requires a lot of work.



When asked how the vaccine is chosen, Dr Kon agrees:



"The one who is available at the moment is for you, I would say so."



It will only be possible to wait for the second vaccine, because "it cannot be provided in the supermarket".



Epidemiologist Predrag Kon further states that the vaccine is not recommended to pregnant women right from the start.



"There is no evidence against it, but there is no evidence that it can affect the fetus either", he explains.



Being hosted on RTS, he also mentioned the Crisis Staff session that will be held on Monday. He says that there will be no compromise on measures for the New Year, and that the medical staff agrees on that.



Although shopping malls are allowed to operate on weekends until 8 pm, it was requested to change the decision that allowed one person to stay in the mall on 4 square meters, and now, it is prescribed that one person on 9 square meters is allowed, in order to reduce the number of people who at the same time stay in certain space indoors.