Society The hardest day so far According to the latest data, 7.579 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia, while 41 people have died. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 15:55

22.231 people were tested, and 223 patients were on respirators.



There are 6.597 patients in hospital, and the death rate in Serbia is 0.93 percent.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 1.682.416 citizens have been tested, while 140.608 cases have been confirmed.