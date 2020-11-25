Society Vučić announced: Meeting scheduled, main topic - urgent procurement of vaccines PHOTO President Aleksandar Vučić met today with the heads of the competent institutes and agencies, the only topic of discussion was the urgent purchase of vaccines. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 13:07 Tweet Share TANJUG/ INSTAGRAM BUDUCNOSTSRBIJEAV

"Urgent procurement of vaccines is the only topic of today's meeting with representatives of the Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Serums 'Torlak', the Institute of Public Health of Serbia 'Dr Milan Jovanovic Batut', the Drug Agency and the RHIF," Vucic said, along with photos from the meeting on the official account of "Budućnostsrbije" on Instagram.



The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar.



Furthermore, last night, during a tour of the works on the construction of a new COVID-hospital in Batajnica, the president pointed out that the solution in the fight against coronavirus, along with mass testing, is the vaccine and that the state is trying to provide the first quantities in the next month.



"We are talking to all countries. We are part of COVAX, if the EU procures Pfizer, so we will, we do not ask how much it costs. If they procure Moderna, so will we. But we are also talking to our Chinese and Russian partners. And to the British, to Astra Zeneca... We are talking to everyone to see if we can get the vaccine as soon as possible", Vucic said.



He reiterated that the state will do its best to provide at least a million doses by the end of the year, in the first place for health workers, who suffer terrible pressure, and then for the army and police.