Society Alarming in Kragujevac: Hospital capacities for oxygen therapy exhausted Can we exceed the catastrophic number of 7.000 newly infected per day? New session of the Crisis Staff will be held. Schools on the agenda, among other issues. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 12:48 Tweet Share Tanjug/Dimitrije Nikolić

However, what is most worrying is the fact that hospital capacities are exhausted. The latest alarm went off in Kragujevac - because hospital capacities for oxygen therapy are exhausted.



What will most likely be the topic of the session of the Crisis Staff today are the schools, that is, the decision on whether there will be a transition to online teaching at the level of the whole of Serbia. Kindergartens remain a problem.



The Institute for Rheumatology is treating 90 COVID patients, the acting director of the Institute for Rheumatology, Goran Radunović said today, and added that in the last 24 hours, 11 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to that institution, while nine patients were released for home treatment.



Radunović stated that in less than two weeks, as long as the Institute of Rheumatology is back in the COVID system, 65 patients were released for home treatment. He added that the patients, taken care of in that institution, have a more severe clinical picture than before and that there are more and more patients with associated diseases.



"There are no respirators in our institution, but we have moved five patients to other clinical-hospital centers where the respirators are available," Radunović said.



Dr Kon warns again: "The death toll will rise, it is mathematically clear. We will see that in the next few weeks, and the number of deaths might reach a three-digit-number", said epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon.