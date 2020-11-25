Society Final works on the construction of the COVID hospital in Batajnica PHOTO / VIDEO Aleksandar Vučić visited the final works on the construction of the COVID hospital in the Military Complex "Zemun ekonomija" on the Batajnica road in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 08:44 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin, Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Along with President Vučić, the Minister of Defense Nebojša Stefanović, the Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar, the Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic Goran Stevanović, the Mayor Zoran Radojičić and the Deputy Mayor Goran Vesić also visited the construction site.



"Nobody expected that we could build such a magnificent hospital in four months," Vucic said on that occasion.

He congratulated all the workers, as well as the state, which, as he said, found the strength for that investment in a difficult situation.

He added that Serbia will invest more than 6 to 7 billion dinars in the construction of that hospital in Krusevac, and another 30 million euros in equipping it.

"Huge amount of money is not easy to collect in these conditions. And we collected it from our own sources," he said.

"We will try to go to 25.000 and 30.000 tested per day, that is exhausting for our laboratory and human and financial capacities, with huge amounts of money on a daily basis," the president announced.

The president added that 420 respirators will be brought to these two hospitals alone.

Vučić also pointed out that the newly built hospital will belong to the system of the Clinical Center of Serbia, and that medical material will arrive from there, as well as equipment such as blankets and other necessary things in the hospital.