Society Djerlek: Stricter measures in ten days State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek, said that it was a legitimate move for the state to protect the health and lives of citizens. Source: B92, RTS Monday, October 25, 2021 | 09:29

As he points out, COVID passes are being introduced to protect lives.



"We will wait for seven to ten days, and if there is a positive effect of COVID passes, we will be satisfied, if not, the Ministry will ask for more rigorous and much more effective measures at the Crisis Staff," Djerlek pointed out.



We are approaching a black record - according to the last review, 61 people died in a single day. The worst record was registered last December, on December 4, when 69 people died.



The first death was recorded on March 20 last year, and 9.570 people have died so far. The percentage of deaths in relation to the number of infected since the outbreak of the epidemic is 0.87 percent. The State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek, said that a large number of new patients have been kept for a large number of weeks, at one point there were 8.500 people, these are serious numbers, the number of people we lose every day is growing.



"Yesterday's number of 61 people that we lost will not be the largest number that we will experience in the fourth wave, and besides vaccines, that is a worrying number," said Djerlek.



Last year, in early December - it was decided to close the catering facilities during the weekend. Some measures have been further tightened. Speaking about whether the penalties for those who do not have a pass after 10 p.m. can improve the situation, Djerlek says that it is not understood as a punishment, it is a legitimate move for the state to protect the health and lives of citizens.



"The position of the Ministry of Health is that we will wait for seven to ten days, and if there is a positive effect, we will be satisfied, if not, the Ministry will ask for more rigorous and much more effective measures at the Crisis Staff", Djerlek said. As he says, the position of the Ministry of Health is that a safe vaccine has no alternative, especially when we possess our Torlak vaccine.



"Now we have our vaccine, all those stories from social networks are falling apart, I expect that the citizens will be much more determined, braver, showing more solidary and that the number of vaccinated people will grow," says Djerlek.

Inspections strengthened

Inspection controls have been intensified for some time. Yesterday, a big sports event started in Belgrade, almost no one had a mask among the visiting guests, the distance between the visitors was not respected.



Djerlek says that he is a big fan of sports and he is happy with those events, such as the World Boxing Championship.



"I was not the organizer, I am not sure if they managed to check everyone's COVID pass, but I cannot support such situations where we have a large number of contacts, and it is in our interest to prevent, break the chain of spreading the epidemic," said Djerlek.



"Visiting the hospital in Serbia, it is evident and visible that health workers are exhausted and tired, I admire how they find positive energy and fight for people's lives. Bearing in mind that we have such brave people, and that the state stands behind the health care system, I am sure that the health care system can meet even the most difficult challenges," said the Secretary of State.



He reiterates that vaccination has no alternative when it comes to infectious diseases, on the other hand, it is useless to introduce all epidemic measures, so we are committed to strict control and zero tolerance when it comes to controlling new measures.



According to him, the virus lives with us and in us, always looking for the unvaccinated. He points out that local self-governments are at the bottom of the vaccine ladder in Tutin, Lajkovac, Mionica, Merošina.



"Young people understand young people best, so they should hold round tables and their peers should address them, to tell them what they went through," Djerlek concluded.