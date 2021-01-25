Society More than 1.500 newly infected, 19 people died In the last 24 hours, 1.523 infected people were recorded in Serbia, and 19 people died. Source: B92 Monday, January 25, 2021 | 15:44 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Alexandros Michailidis/ Shutterstock Ilustracija: Alexandros Michailidis/ Shutterstock

4.512 people were hospitalized.



The number of deaths from coronavirus since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia is 3.905. As of the end of this daily bulletin, 385.126 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia. Mass immunization against coronavirus is being carried out in Serbia, and 256.521 people have been vaccinated so far.



Only today, 37.542 have been vaccinated. Citizens can express their interest by calling 0800 222 334 or electronically via eUprava, as well as scheduling a vaccination appointment, so that they do not have to wait in line.



The largest vaccination point is located at the Belgrade Fair, where crowds were recorded today as well as during the weekend. That is why Hall 3 was opened today.



The case of the British strain of coronavirus, which is much more contagious and deadly according to the first studies, has also been recorded in Serbia.



Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović said for Prva TV that it was recorded on December 31 with a passenger from London.