Society "Vučić and I agreed to receive two different vaccines"; "We won't stop now" After receiving the first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, Ana Brnabić, Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević and Dr Predrag Kon addressed the media. Thursday, December 24, 2020 | 16:35

They received the vaccine at the Torlak Institute while it was aired live on television.



Ana Brnabić was the first to sit down and thus became the first European Prime Minister to be vaccinated against coronavirus.



Crisis Staff member, Dr Predrag Kon, was the first to address the public, reminding that the situation in Serbia is still extraordinary. As he said, he was vaccinated in order to convey an important message to the public that a vaccine has arrived in Serbia, which was approved by our regulatory body and which is good.



Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević pointed out that today is a great day for our country. "I am proud of Serbia, because, as we promised, the vaccines have arrived," she said, explaining that, after their vaccination, vaccinations will begin in old people's homes.



"28 days after receiving the first dose, visits to old people's homes will be allowed because they have not seen their loved ones for 10 months," she said, adding: "So far we have been fighting passively, and from now on we are starting an active fight."

We agreed that Vučić receives another vaccine

Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, said, at the beginning of her address to the media, that today is a day for a smile and a day for the beginning of an end of the pandemic.



"I felt a responsibility to show that we believe in vaccines, our institutions and experts. The agreement with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is that we receive two different vaccines," the Prime Minister said.



"We received Pfizer-BioNTtech vaccines, and we also receive vaccines from the Chinese company Sinovak. We also expect quantities of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. We will also have AstraZeneca, and after that Moderna, so that the Republic of Serbia will have all those approved in countries they come from, in international agencies, but also in ours", Serbian Prime Minister said.



She added that the second priority group that will receive the vaccine are health workers, when the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, will be vaccinated.



"We will not stop until the complete immunization of the population is completed. The next contingent of vaccines will arrive in a week. The third in January", said the Prime Minister, adding that "we'll take masks off when they tell us it is safe".