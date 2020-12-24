Society Nearly 50 people died, again more than 4.000 newly infected According to the latest information, it has been confirmed in Serbia that today there are 4.091 newly infected, and 49 people have died. Source: B92 Thursday, December 24, 2020 | 16:24 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/ Sean Gallup / Staff

In the last 24 hours, 15.387 people were tested, and 2.203.391 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



There are currently 9.688 people in hospitals and 312 on respirators.



So far, a total of 2.882 people have died since the beginning of the epidemic, and the death rate in Serbia is 0.91 percent.



Just to reiterate, the vaccination against coronavirus started today, and the first vaccines were received by Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, as well as members of the Crisis Staff Darija Kisić Tepavčević and Predrag Kon.