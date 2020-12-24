Society The return to the old measures? The New Year is only a week away, and there is a lot of speculation in the public that epidemiological measures around this holiday could be relaxed. Source: Blic Thursday, December 24, 2020 | 08:25 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/NIKOLA ANÐIC/Ilustracija

However, that is not an option for the medical part of the Crisis Staff.



For days, dissonant tones can be heard in public when it comes to new measures for the holidays, so every session of the Crisis Staff is viewed from two angles - the medical one and the economic one, "Blic" writes.



Apparently, the votes that reach the citizens are not uniform, so the sessions often end with silence and long-term reconsideration. Will it be the same on Friday, when a new gathering of those who make decisions and walk on the edge of the fight against the coronavirus has been announced?



"Blic" further writes that there is a lot of pressure from those who have small or medium business to relax the measures, because they are certainly experiencing the biggest economic blow during the coronavirus epidemic. The relaxation of measures has already been achieved to some extent in the previous days, since from Monday the catering facilities are open until 8 pm, instead of the previous 5 pm.



The pressure on the Government of Serbia when making such decisions will certainly increase further if there is a decrease in the number of newly infected, although the fact is that the epidemiological situation is far from good. Yesterday, let us remind you, the number of newly infected was almost 4.500.



Asked about what we can expect at the session of the Crisis Staff announced for Friday, when these relaxed measures from Monday expire, as far as measures for the New Year are concerned, epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon answered:



"Until there is a change in the conditions, the medical part will insist that the measures are not relaxed, that they return to the old and that the existing ones are implemented to the maximum."



His colleague, Dr Srdja Janković, said yesterday that the medical part of the Crisis Staff would set red lines that they would not allow to be crossed - referring to the easing of measures. On the other hand, the economic losses are huge, and that is a serious argument in easing the measures.



"The medical part did not support any concessions. We were not for this. There are other arguments from Serbian Chamber of Commerce (PKS), the City of Belgrade, and they should be respected. When I hear their arguments, I get chills, like when they hear the arguments of the medical part," said Dr Kon.



What will happen on Friday, when we already have differences of opinion, is completely uncertain, concludes "Blic".