Vaccination starts, Ana Brnabić and Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević roll up their sleeves

Residents of old people's homes in Belgrade and Novi Sad are the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine, along with Ana Brnabić and Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević

Tanjug/Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP/Ilustracija
The first citizens will receive the "Pfizer" vaccine, which arrived in Serbia on Tuesday, at 11 am today.

Also, today at the "Torlak" Institute, Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić and the Minister of Labor, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs, Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević, will be vaccinated against coronavirus.

