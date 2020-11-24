Society New stricter measures take effect today For the next 10 days, new measures of the Serbian Government will be in force, adopted in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 epidemic. Changes in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 24, 2020 | 08:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/TARA RADOVANOVIC

Until December 3, working hours of catering facilities - restaurants, cafes, bars, clubs, as well as shopping centers, theaters, cinemas and other cultural institutions, as well as organizers of special and classic games of chance, will be limited to 6 pm.



Stores and other retail stores will be open until 9 pm.



Pharmacies, gas stations that perform fuel sales activities, and catering and other facilities that deliver food, can operate without restrictions.



All shops that are not located in shopping malls, such as boutiques in Belgrade's Knez Mihailova Street or hairdressers in the neighborhood, but also many craftsmen, will be able to work, as in the previous decision, until 9 pm, City Secretary for the defense, emergency situation, communications and coordination of public relations, Darko Glavas, told Blic.



He also stated that after 6 pm, and no later than 9 pm, post offices and banks, for example, will be able to work, except for those located in shopping malls.



From today, an additional 236 vehicles will be included on the public transport lines in Belgrade from 5 to 8 pm, which will engage the maximum number of buses on the streets - 1.641.



At the session of the city's Crisis Staff, it was agreed that 15 patrols of the communal militia would visit the places where there are the biggest crowds.

What will change in Belgrade?

After the session of the city's Crisis Staff, the mayor of Belgrade, Zoran Radojicic, said that it was agreed that 15 patrols of the communal militia would visit the places where the crowds are mostly present, and he appealed to his fellow citizens to use public transport as little as possible.



"We agreed to have the maximum number of buses on the streets and to insist on the implementation of measures, which is the most important thing at this moment," Radojicic stated for Tanjug.



He said that out of 2.500 drivers working in GSP, 61 in the previous period were positive for COVID-19, which, he points out, does not indicate a large number of infected people, but that the situation is monitored on a daily basis.



