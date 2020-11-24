Society The ambulance transported patients all night long The ambulance transported patients with coronavirus symptoms throughout the night, it was said in that Belgrade service. Source: Beta Tuesday, November 24, 2020 | 08:47 Tweet Share zx6r92/depositphotos

Beta news agency was told in the Emergency Center that the patients were taken from home to the Infectious Diseases Clinic as well as interclinically.



As they said, the Infectious Diseases Clinic redirects the patients who were transported to Banja Koviljača, Niška Banja and Kragujevac.



During the night, the ambulance intervened a total of 109 times, of which nine interventions were in a public place.



There were no calls for interventions due to traffic accidents.