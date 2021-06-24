Society Children from Ada Ciganlija who have fainted were taken to toxicology Last night, a group of minors was transported from Ada Ciganlija to the toxicology department in an unconscious state. Source: Tanjug, Blic, Telegraf Thursday, June 24, 2021 | 10:15 Tweet Share zx6r92/depositphotos

Three ambulance teams went out on the field, which transported the minors, all unconscious, to the toxicology of the Military Medical Academy (VMA). According to the media, the children were released home this morning after a complete medical check-up.



As Tanjug was told in the ambulance, nine minors were transported to the toxicology of the Military Medical Academy in an unconscious state last night.



Belgrade media state that about 15 people were transported to this institution, and apart from nine under medical supervision, the rest were transported to the hospital mainly by parents who came while the police and the ambulance intervened.



The media report that it is suspected that the cause of their condition is alcohol and that something that caused the poisoning was put in their drink, while the investigation is ongoing.



According to the report, patrol units of the Cukarica Police Department on Ada Ciganlija brought in waiters and coffee bar managers for interviews, in order to determine what exactly the minors consumed.