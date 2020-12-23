Society 51 people died, almost 4.500 newly infected According to the latest information, 4.426 newly infected people have been confirmed in Serbia, and 51 people have died. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, December 23, 2020 | 15:15 Tweet Share EPA/JEROME FAVRE

In the last 24 hours, 16.617 samples were tested, and 2.188.004 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



There are 309 patients on the respirator, and 9.672 of them were hospitalized.



So far, 2.833 people have died, and the death rate stands at 0.91 percent.



Out of the total number of 4.426 patients, the highest number (1201) is in Belgrade, so after two days, more than 1.000 new patients were registered in the capital again in one day.



According to the number of patients, Novi Sad follows with 260, then Kragujevac with 178, Kraljevo with 129, Nis with 125, Sremska Mitrovica with123 newly infected.



Subotica (85), Pancevo (82), Smederevo (74), Vranje and Krusevac (71), Leskovac (61), Jagodina (60) have less than 100 newly infected patients.



In Cacak, 58 new cases were confirmed, in Uzice 53, in Valjevo and Zrenjanin 50 new cases each, while in other cities in Serbia, less than 50 positive cases were recorded.



Just to reiterate, immunization against coronavirus will commence tomorrow, and the first vaccines will be received by the users of old people's homes in Belgrade and Novi Sad.