Society The decision on the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Serbia is made Serbian PM, Ana Brnabić, stated that the National Immunization body will give an opinion to the Crisis Staff on the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine today. Source: Beta Friday, July 23, 2021 | 11:09

"Today, at 10 am, a session of the National Immunization Body will be held, which will give an opinion to the Crisis Staff on the third dose, and next week, the Crisis Staff will sit down and give recommendations," Brnabić told TV Pink.



Brnabic emphasized that a way must be found to additionally motivate people to get vaccinated.



"We have enough vaccines for our people, for those who have not been vaccinated so far and for those categories who will be recommended to receive the third dose, as well as for all those who want to receive it," she said.