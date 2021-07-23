Society 0

The decision on the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Serbia is made

Serbian PM, Ana Brnabić, stated that the National Immunization body will give an opinion to the Crisis Staff on the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine today.

Source: Beta
Share
Foto: Depositphotos/ samwordley@gmailcom
Foto: Depositphotos/ samwordley@gmailcom

"Today, at 10 am, a session of the National Immunization Body will be held, which will give an opinion to the Crisis Staff on the third dose, and next week, the Crisis Staff will sit down and give recommendations," Brnabić told TV Pink.

Brnabic emphasized that a way must be found to additionally motivate people to get vaccinated.

"We have enough vaccines for our people, for those who have not been vaccinated so far and for those categories who will be recommended to receive the third dose, as well as for all those who want to receive it," she said.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Growing number of newly infected

Until the last review, it was confirmed in Serbia that there are 228 new cases of COVID-19, while four people died.

Society Wednesday, July 21, 2021 15:55 Comments: 0
Foto: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
page 1 of 18 go to page