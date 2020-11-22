Society The black record in Serbia continues, a record number of people on respirators In the last 24 hours, 31 people died in Serbia, while 4.995 newly infected were registered Source: B92 Sunday, November 22, 2020 | 16:09 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Since the last daily bulletin, 13.429 people have been tested.



Currently, 6.214 patients are hospitalized, and 212 people are being treated on respirators.



With 31 deaths today, the number of victims in Serbia has risen to 1.199, while the mortality rate has dropped to 0.99 percent.



Serbia tested a total of 1.623.648 people, while COVID-19 was confirmed in 121.120 people.



It should be reminded that the Government of Serbia adopted seven new measures, which will come into force on Tuesday, November 24.