Society Soon in Belgrade: Air Serbia with the image of Nikola Tesla The new Airbus A330 scheduled to arrive at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport on Saturday, April 24. Source: B92 Thursday, April 22, 2021 | 23:08

The wide-body passenger aircraft, named after "Nikola Tesla", will have a different visual identity from the rest of the fleet of the Serbian national airliner and will be adorned with a stylized figure of the most famous Serbian scientist and inventor.

The latest addition to the Air Serbia fleet has got its unique look in Shannon, Ireland. The painting process, during which 22 different colors and about 250 liters of paint were used, required eight days of uninterrupted work in three shifts, with teams of about ten people per shift, Air Serbia announced.



The modification of the existing Air Serbia design will be applied exclusively on this aircraft, which adorns dynamic lines, as symbols of movement and speed, with the main detail on the vertical stabilizer in the form of the figure of Nikola Tesla. The recognizable blue, as part of the corporate identity of the national airline, was chosen as the basic color of Tesla's character, for whose graphic display a total of 19 different tones of this color were used.



"The arrival of the Airbus A330 in Belgrade is an extremely important event for Air Serbia. We are extremely honored that our plane will bear the name of Nikola Tesla. The fact that he was a great genius coming from this part of the world, but that he spent most of his life in New York, further emphasizes the symbolism of his character on the plane connecting Belgrade and this famous metropolis. It is one of our key routes and we are sure that the arrival of a new plane will contribute to even better travel experience for our passengers, as well as the success of the route, which connects this entire region with the United States," Duncan Naismith, Air Serbia CEO stated.



Manufactured in 2008, the new aircraft is a year younger than the previous jet of the same type joining the Air Serbia fleet, and its previous operator was the Russian national airline Aeroflot. The aircraft will be registered with the Serbian aircraft register as YU-ARB. Unlike the first Air Serbia Airbus A330, the YU-ARA, the new aircraft will have Rolls-Royce engines. The latest reinforcement in the national airline fleet will have a configuration with 21 seats in business class and 236 seats in economy class.



The menu is designed and is inspired by Nikola Tesla's diet and is based on three keywords used to describe his work and patents - Energy; Frequency; Vibration. The menu for economy and business class passengers is designed in collaboration with chef Zoran Miskovic and was inspired by Tesla's childhood, student days, and his days spent in New York. Passengers will be able to find these carefully designed dishes in their menus marked with the letter T - Tesla's way.



The first Airbus A330, YU-ARA, part of the Air Serbia fleet since 2016, performed 819 return flights to New York until March 31, 2021, and carried a total of 319,712 passengers.