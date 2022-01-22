Society "He fell asleep forever": Parni valjak said goodbye to Aki with a song PHOTO / VIDEO Aki Rahimovski passed away today at the age of 67. Source: B92 Saturday, January 22, 2022 | 16:29 Tweet Share FOTO:TANJUG/TANJA VALIC/

This sad news was confirmed by his manager, and the band Parni valjak said goodbye to their frontman with lyrics.

"For a little tenderness,



I will agree to everything.



For a little tenderness,



so that I can fall asleep..."



"Dear friends, with indescribable sadness in our hearts, we inform you that today, on January 22, 2022, Aki Rahimovski fell asleep forever", they said goodbye on the band's official website.