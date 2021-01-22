Society 1.709 newly infected, 19 people died In the last 24 hours, 1.709 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, January 22, 2021 | 15:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

19 people died, according to the website Covid19.rs.



There are 161 patients on respirators.



In the past 24 hours, 10.638 people were tested.



Presently, 4.731 people are hospitalized in health care institutions in Serbia. Total number of registered cases in Serbia is 380.802. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, 3.849 people have died in Serbia, while 2.527.514 people have been tested.



In the course of this week, only on Monday, the number of newly infected was less than 1.600, while in the following days we could not go below this line.



The Crisis Staff analyzed the situation and announced its decision today.