Society The government confirmed - new measures are valid from today At today's session, the Government of Serbia has adopted the latest recommendations of the Crisis Staff for combating COVID-19 pandemic Source: B92 Monday, December 21, 2020 | 17:57

The new measures come into force today and will be valid until Friday, December 25, and the competent inspections and the communal militia will strictly control the observance of all measures, the government said in a statement.



Thus, the working hours of shopping malls, clothing stores, bookmakers, casinos and children's playrooms will be until 8 pm from today to Friday.



The working hours of catering facilities, including cafes and restaurants, will also be until 8 pm until Friday, with the proviso that no music is allowed in the bars from 5 pm to 8 pm, without exception.



Also, hairdressing and beauty salons, as well as facilities in the field of sports and recreation - gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools, spa centers, football balloons, basketball, tennis or any other recreational sports can work on working days until 8 pm. In accordance with the previously adopted measures, catering facilities are allowed to perform food delivery activities non-stop, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as well as other businessmen whose main activity is in that particular field. Also, pharmacies and gas stations (fuel sales activity) can work non-stop, every day without restrictions. Medical surgeries and laboratories can operate throughout the day, including weekends.



Grocery stores, shops, retail facilities as well as newsagents, kiosks and similar places that, as a rule, are not entered during shopping, can be open on weekdays and weekends until 9 pm.



Facilities and institutions in the field of culture - cinemas, theaters, museums and galleries, starting today, can be open every day until 9 p.m. The Government of Serbia and the Crisis Staff appeal to the citizens to behave responsibly and to protect their health and the health of their families, because by respecting the measures and with responsible behavior, the health system is also protected.



Epidemiological measures and recommendations, such as wearing a mask in all enclosed spaces, regular hand washing, keeping distance from other people, disinfecting all surfaces, as well as frequent ventilation of the premises remain in force.