Society More than 16.000 newly infected, 30 people died According to the latest review, 16.403 coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, January 21, 2022 | 15:57 Tweet Share EPA/MARKO DJOKOVIC

In the last 24 hours, 30 people died.



There are 113 patients on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 34.817 samples were tested in Serbia.



There are 2.729 COVID patients in hospital, 35 more than in the previous update, and 113 people on respirators, four less than the data published yesterday. Mortality is currently 0.87 percent.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 7.811.784 tests have been processed in Serbia, and the presence of the virus has been laboratory confirmed in 1.518.024 people.

"Flurona" registered in Serbia.

Director of the Institute for Public Health "Batut", Verica Jovanović, stated that the first case of flurona in Serbia was registered.



Flurona is, let us remind you, the simultaneous presence of influenza virus and coronavirus in one person. "It is very difficult to distinguish the clinical picture between COVID and the manifestation of the flu virus. It is fever, general weakness, all the symptoms of respiratory infection. What is characteristic is that it passes quickly, such as the manifestation of omicron strain that causes COVID infection", stated Jovanović.



She pointed out that flurona will be repeated, and that for the first time this year, Torlak Institute is determining the presence of both viruses on the samples that are being delivered.