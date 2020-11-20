Society From Vidova to the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church: Who was Patriarch Irinej? Serbian Patriarch Irinej passed away today at the age of 90 in the VMC Karaburma Source: B92 Friday, November 20, 2020 | 09:40 Tweet Share EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

His pious parents Zdravko and Milijana Gavrilovic from the village of Vidova near Cacak - and with them the entire Serbian family - were blessed the by the Lord, on August 27, 1930, with the birth of a male child whose baptismal name was Miroslav.



He finished elementary school in his native village and high school in Cacak and the Theological School in Prizren, Kosovo and Metohia. Thereupon he graduated from the Faculty of Theology in Belgrade.



After completing his military service, he was appointed professor of the Prizren Theological School, but before accepting the appointment he received monastic tonsure in the monastery of Rakovica, n. Rakovica, by the Serbian Patriarch German, receiving the monastic name Irinej, in October 1959.



On the Holy and Great Friday of the same year, he was ordained a hieromonk in the church of Ruzica, Belgrade. As professor at the Prizren Theological School, he spent some years at postgraduate studies in Athens.



He was appointed principal of the Monastic School in the Ostrog monastery in 1969, from where he returned to Prizren to the position of Principal of that famous Theological School.

Enthronement of the Patriarch

On January 22, 2010, at the meeting of the Holy Assembly of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church, he was elected Archbishop of Pec, Metropolitan of Belgrade-Karlovac and Patriarch of Serbia.



In 2012, he was awarded the Charter of the Association of Writers of Serbia. Also, for the merits done towards the Royal House, for the national and common good, in 2013, Prince Alexander II Karadjordjevic decorated Patriarch Irinej with the Royal Order of the Grand Cross of Karađorđe's Star.



He was an honorary citizen in Zemun.



In September 2015, the Academy of St. Vladimir in New York awarded him an honorary doctorate. The following year, he received the Order of the Holy Bishop Nikolaj from the Diocese of Sabac.



He attended a ceremony in 2016 in Australia on the occasion of collecting aid in the amount of 10.000 dollars for the church kitchen in Belgrade and the youngest in Kosovo and Metohija, by the parishioners of the Church of St. George from St. Alban.



In the same year, he gave a sermon at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. He visited the Orthodox Church in Cyprus in November 2016.



In 2018, he was awarded the prize of the International Fund for the Unity of Orthodox Peoples in Moscow.