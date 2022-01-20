Society The right decision has been made for schools; "This is the best solution" A final decision has been made on how classes will be held in central Serbia, starting on Monday. Source: B92 Thursday, January 20, 2022 | 12:08 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: Depositphotos/racorn

According to the decision of the ministry Schools Team, the youngest primary school students, i.e. students from the 1st to the 4th grade of primary schools, will attend classes directly, and from the students from 5th to the 8th grade will apply a combined teaching model. High school students will follow this model.



The combined model for both elementary and high school students will mean that they go to school day after day, divided into two groups.



"We made this decision after a detailed analysis of all parameters and data of competent institutions. At the moment, this is the best solution for both students and staff members. It is important to maintain the continuity of the teaching process while following all epidemiological measures," said Branko Ruzic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development, in a statement forwarded to the media.



He stated that the Schools Team, as before, will monitor the situation and make decisions on a weekly basis.



During the stay in the school, from the moment of entering the school yard until leaving the school yard, the use of protective masks is mandatory for all staff members, students and third parties. Also, it is necessary to strengthen measures of general and personal hygiene (washing and disinfection of hands), and especially to take care of regular ventilation of all rooms where students and employees of the school stay, it is stated in the announcement.



The Schools Team appeals and expects students and school staff, as well as parents of students, to consistently apply personal protection measures against infection both at school and out of school. It is especially important to avoid mass gatherings indoors and outdoors, especially if the prescribed personal protection measures are not applied during the gatherings.



Elementary school students in Vojvodina have already returned to schools. Pupils from the first to the eighth grade attend classes in classrooms, while for high school students it started according to the combined model. The students are divided into two groups and one day they go to school, followed by a day of distance learning.



According to the Serbian Public Health Institute, there were 3.074 children (0.4%) aged 6 to 18 who contracted COVID in the week between January 12 and 19. The share of school-age children in the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the same period was 2.8%.