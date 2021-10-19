Society A new border crossing is being introduced Vulin stated Draft Law on the Agreement between the Government of Serbia and the Council of Ministers of BiH introduces a new border crossing Ljubovija-Bratunac Source: B92 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 12:20 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Netfalls Remy Musser

Minister of Internal Affairs, Aleksandar Vulin, called on the MPs to support the agreements that are on the agenda, saying that every agreement made with the surrounding countries is an agreement that opens opportunities for our citizens and offers them a chance to perform their duties more easily.



"The agreements we have with Bosnia-Herzegovina are agreements that regulate our border crossings, and in addition to the existing ones, a new border crossing Ljubovija-Bratunac is being introduced," Vulin said in the Serbian Parliament.



"It is logical that people living on both sides of the Drina cooperate more easily. By opening a new bridge to some places, we will shorten the road by 60 kilometers, and there will be the first common crossing point on the bridge," the minister said.



He explained that this means that citizens will not have to show their travel document twice. Speaking about the agreement with Austria on cooperation in the field of disaster protection, Vulin reminded that "the whole of Europe was on fire" this summer, and added that, if there were no Serbian firefighters, the situation would have been more disastrous.



According to him, there were more than 1.000 fires in Serbia last summer, and the catastrophe was avoided thanks to the work of the Sector for Emergency Situations.



"We had catastrophes in North Macedonia, Greece, and our sector helped in all locations. If there were no Serbian firefighters, the situation would be more disastrous. Where the Serbian firefighter stopped, the fire did not pass, not a single tree was destroyed," Vulin underlined.



He added that Serbia, thanks to President Aleksandar Vučić, will buy two fire-fighting helicopters very soon, stating that our country will be the best equipped in the region.



"We want and will be able to help the region. Serbia thinks regionally, we don't think solely about ourselves," Vulin said. Vulin called on the MPs to support the Bill on Confirmation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Military Cooperation between the Government of Serbia and the Government of Egypt.



"Egypt is a powerful country with an extraordinary army that has a tradition of cooperation with us. This is a great opportunity to introduce them to our defense industry," said Vulin.